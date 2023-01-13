topStoriesenglish
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: From Khandala farmhouse marriage to star guest list - Check Scoop!

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding date, venue and guests: Actor Suniel Shetty and family have kept the preparations hush-hush and no official word has been made regarding the wedding as yet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood star Athiya Shetty are all set to tie the knot on January 23, 2023. Yes, the dates are locked and reports suggest that the wedding is likely to be at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. It is going to be a three-day gala affair with celebs also in attendance at the high-profile wedding. 

KL RAHUL-ATHIYA SHETTY WEDDING VENUE

Athiya and KL Rahul will reportedly get married on January 23 at Anna's Khandala bungalow in the presence of family and close friends. The wedding festivity will begin on January 21 including Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. According to the Hindustan Times report, it is going to be a close-knit affair with only fam-jam and Athiya's BFF Akanksha Ranjan as attendees. 

Brother Ahan and his parents might also be performing at Athiya's wedding ceremony. 

GUEST LIST AT ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL WEDDING

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by khabri (@boll.ywood7770)

HT report also claims that guests will not be staying at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse but instead at a five-star property near the venue. Several reports suggest that Anna's close friends including superstar Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, among others will be attending the wedding.

Amid speculation over the wedding making rounds on social media, the Shettys and KL Rahul have maintained a stoic silence on the development. 

