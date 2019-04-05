हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dj avicii

Avicii's family to release posthumous album

DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was working on new music before his death in 2018. Now, his family plans to release what he had been recording.

Avicii&#039;s family to release posthumous album

Los Angeles: DJ Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was working on new music before his death in 2018. Now, his family plans to release what he had been recording.

"When Tim Bergling passed away on April 20, 2018, he was close to completing a new album. He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music," read a statement from his team, reports pagesix.com.

"The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.

"Since Tim's passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away - instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world," the statement said.

The first single, "SOS", will be released on April 10, followed by the full album titled "Tim" on June 6.

The net proceeds from album sales will go to the non-profit Tim Bergling Foundation that focuses on mental illness and suicide prevention.

He committed suicide last year in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

