AVNEET KAUR

Avneet Kaur Becomes Youngest Indian Actress To Unveil Movie Poster At Cannes Film Festival!

Avneet Kaur At Cannes 2024: She dazzled in a royal blue custom Rami Salamoun outfit on the red carpet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Avneet Kaur Becomes Youngest Indian Actress To Unveil Movie Poster At Cannes Film Festival! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Avneet Kaur made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the poster launch of her international film 'Love In Vietnam'. This film is the first-ever collaboration between Vietnam and India, highlighting a cultural exchange. Avneet is 22 and has become the youngest mainstream Indian actress to unveil a film poster at Cannes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reflecting on her experience, Avneet expressed her excitement and gratitude: "It’s an exhilarating feeling. I’m very excited to be a part of this historic moment. It’s the first-ever movie collaboration between Vietnam and India. India and Vietnam have had very good relations over the years and I’m glad to be representing India. Never did I ever think this would happen so soon and we’d create history. It’s all because of my fans and their love and support. I’m blessed and grateful for so much love at such a young age. And I promise to continue to break the barriers and keep surprising audiences with new endeavours."

At Cannes, Avneet wore a royal blue custom Rami Salamoun outfit on the red carpet, wowing her fans. 

