Avneet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her pool video in black monokini, angry netizens write 'Urfi ban gae aap toh' - Watch

New Delhi: Television actress Avneet Kaur,21, kickstarted her showbiz career quite early with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, followed by Dance Ke Superstars. She made her acting debut in 2012 with Meri Maa and ever since there has been no looking back. Avneet is also a popular digital content creator and has over 32.6 million followers on Instagram alone. She recently posted a video of herself in a black monokini, posing inside the pool.

Looks like, the 21-year-old's sensational video irked a few netizens who posted nasty comments online. Some even compared her with DIY queen Urfi Javed. One user wrote: Kaha ja raha aajkal ka youth ???ye bachchi kya Sikh De rahi hai apne Followers ko. Another one wrote: Urfi ban gyi ap toh.

One user said: Besharam ki bhi had hoti he while one person commented: Body ki numaaish wo karte hai jinki koi izzat nhi hoti.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur has featured in TV shows including Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others.

She ventured into acting in a movie back in 2014 with Pradeep Sarkar's Mardaani. Avneet will now make her Bollywood debut as a lead in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.