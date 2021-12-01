हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

'Will Brahmastra ever release?’ Fans ask Ayan Mukerji on BTS pics of Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan

Ayan Mukerji has shared fresh sets of pictures from his most awaited film Brahmastra and now fans have expressed their displeasure over the late release of the film which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

&#039;Will Brahmastra ever release?’ Fans ask Ayan Mukerji on BTS pics of Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Ayan Mukherji has shared fresh pictures from the sets of his most-awaited film Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 
The long-delayed film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south megastar Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. 

 

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Ayan shared a series of pictures and wrote, “Flashes of Time (2)!

#steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra..”

In the BTS pictures, the director can be seen discussing some scene with Alia and Ranbir while sitting in a garden area. In the second picture, Ayan can be seen having an intense conversation with Amitabh Bachchan who can be seen with bruises and wounds on his face. In the third picture, Ayan and Nagarjuna can be seen indulged into a conversation. In the fourth picture, we can see Mouni and Ayan practicing a scene. 

For the unversed, the 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time on the big screens with 'Brahmastra'. 

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet. And so fans are now getting agitated over the delay in the release of the film.

brahma

Some expressed their displeasure with the comments like – ‘Can you now post something more concrete?!?!?! GIVE US A POSTER OR A RELEASE DATE OR A TEASER’, wrote one of the fans. Another one wrote, “Will this movie ever release?”. Other fan urged saying, “Announce release date now.”

Earlier to this, Ayan shared another bunch of pictures from the film. 

 

Brahmastra is the first part of the trilogy and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

 

