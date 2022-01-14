Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trends at No 1 spot on Netflix!

New Delhi: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui’ is receiving an overwhelming appreciation from all walks of life. After winning the audiences during its theatrical release, the film continues its success streak upon its OTT release as it is trending at no. 1 position across India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore among many other countries on Netflix.

Currently, being the only Indian film to be a part of the Global top 5 list. Furthermore, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui remains to be the most viewed non-English film as it gauges a whopping 53 lakh hours of viewership just within 3 days of its digital release.

This mind-bending love story wasn’t just well-received by critics but also struck the right emotional chord with the audience. Breaking stereotypes, the subject of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ made a huge impact and paved the way for many directors to broach such bold and beautiful narratives going forward.

While Ayushmann Khurrana, known for tackling such social taboos, aced his performance as the gym rat gabru of Chandigarh, Vaani Kapoor garnered tremendous appreciation for her brave call to essay a transgender character and do due justice to it.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures presents, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.