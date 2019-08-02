close

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana gets time to meet wife Tahira after three months

Ayushmann on Friday took to Instagram and posted a photograph of Tahira in which she is seen sitting on the floor with a Dior bag on her shoulder.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Just after the release of "Article 15", actor Ayushmann Khurrana headed for Lucknow, to shoot the upcoming films, "Bala" and "Gulabo Sitabo". Owing to his hectic schedule he had to stay away from his wife, writer Tahira Kashyap, for months.

Now, finally, after a gap of three months, the actor has managed to take out time for his wife.

Ayushmann on Friday took to Instagram and posted a photograph of Tahira in which she is seen sitting on the floor with a Dior bag on her shoulder.

"Don't know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months," Ayushmann captioned the image.

A section of social media users, including members from the film industry, were in "awe" of Tahira's style, especially of the bag.

Praising Tahira's style, producer Tanuj Garg wrote: "She looks more like a MI5 spook waiting to tote her gun."

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented: "She is looking for the next gem of a script for you." Music composer Rochak Kohli wrote: "Dior khulla to nahi reh gya?"

Ayushmann and Tahira have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

 

