Ayushmann Khurrana pens an emotional poem paying tribute to martyred CRPF soldiers—Read

New Delhi: The entire nation stands in angst after the 'barbaric' Pulwama attack of February 14. Celebrities, politicians and renowned personalities have condemned the attack and called for a strong reaction.

Many Bollywood celebs took to social media and expressed their anger over the attack. They also posted heartfelt wishes for the families of the jawans.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter and penned a poem paying tribute to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack that will bring tears to your eyes.

Have a look at his tweet here:

देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है,

है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है,

परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है,

शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है,

उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है -

पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं! -आयुष्मान #Pulwama — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 16, 2019

On Thursday, February 14, a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Lethpora area of Pulwama district's Awantipora, killing at least 49 soldiers and injuring several others.

The attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama is considered as one of the worst militant attack and has been condemned across the globe.

Following the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India decided to mull tough action against Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned saying, "The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished."