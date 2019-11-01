close

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap share unseen throwback wedding pics on their anniversary!

Tahira and Ayushmann dated each other for a long time before tying the knot on November 1, 2008. 

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap share unseen throwback wedding pics on their anniversary!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana and author wife Tahira Kashyap took to social media on their wedding anniversary and shared some unseen throwback pictures from the marriage ceremonies.

Tahira and Ayushmann dated each other for a long time before tying the knot on November 1, 2008. On Instagram, the couple wrote beautiful captions along with wedding pictures, celebrating their anniversary.

Ayushmann wrote: “Eleven years with this beautiful girl. Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap.”

Author wife Tahira in a heartfelt note wrote: “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before)”

The actor has 'Bala' lined-up for release as far as work is concerned. His last few films have worked well at the Box Office and earned him critical appreciation as well.

Tahira has turned out to be a braveheart giving cancer a headstrong fight. She is currently recovering well.

Here's wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary!

 

 

Tahira KashyapAyushmann KhurranaWedding anniversaryayushmann khurrana wedding anniversary
