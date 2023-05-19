Ayushmann Khurrana's Father, Renowned Astrologer Acharya P Khurana Dies In Mohali

New Delhi: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father and popular astrologer Acharya P Khurana breathed his last on Friday. According to reports, he was suffering from a prolonged illness and passed away in Punjab's Mohali. The family has released an official statement confirming the news. According to media reports, Acharya P Khurana was suffering from heart problems for some time and was also getting medical treatment for the same.

The statement read, "It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

An India Today report stated that the last rites of the veteran astrologer was held at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5:30 pm on Friday.

Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti often shared photos with their father on social media, thanking him for all the love and support. Ayushmann had also credited him with helping him achieve his dreams.

In 2020, wishing him on his birthday on May 18, Ayushmann had written, "Happy bday to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it. Jai jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh) (sic)."

Acharya P Khurana was quite popular in north India due to his contribution in the field of astrology. He hailed from Chandigarh, Punjab and had written books based on his knowledge on the subject.