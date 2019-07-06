B-Town celebs wish 'crazy, coolest' Ranveer Singh on birthday

Mumbai: Crazy, mad, super talented and a good guy -- this is how celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Katrina Kaif among others have described Bollywood's "livewire" actor Ranveer Singh, who turned 34 on Saturday.

Ranveer stepped into the glitzy world of Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film "Band Baaja Baaraat", and went on to entertain his fans with films like "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Lootera", "Gunday", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat", "Gully Boy" and "Simmba".

Currently, he has several films on his platter like "'83" and "Takht". On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer treated his fans with his first look from "'83", a film that will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Here's what celebrities have written on their social media accounts:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday, Tiger! Ranveer! Always keeping your eyes on the prize and not giving up until you achieve it! The do or die attitude is inspiring! Love this look! Have a great year! Lots of love!

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy birthday Mr Singh!

Jacqueline Fernandez: Ranveer happiest birthday! Always inspiring people to be themselves fearlessly and to always work with passion and gratitude!

Katrina Kaif: Happy happiest birthday Ranveer Singh. May all the love and joy you give to others come back to you multiplied.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Happy birthday to the power pack of entertainment, my brother Ranveer.

Ekta Kapoor: A good guy is a good guy ! No amount of success changes him! And Ranveer is a good guy! Happy birthday to the 'Lootera'! He is going to win it all and with a smile.

Sonakshi Sinha: Happiest birthday to my crazy 'Lootera' baba Ranveer! Stay mad always!

Shefali Shah: Happy happy birthday Ranveer. Much love Ranveer.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happiest birthday to my fellow enthu cutlet and first hero ever! May your year be as amazing and happy as you Ranveer.

Ronit Bose Roy: Wish you a very happy birthday Ranveer big hug! God bless

Sonu Sood: Happiest birthday mere bhai (my brother). Looking amazing as always.

Guru Randhawa: Happy birthday paji.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Happy Birthday Ranveer... Bittoo se Murad tak har Kirdaar itne alag, par dil wahi ( From Bittoo to Murad. All characters so different but heart is the same). Love you Bhai!

Esha Deol: Happy birthday.

Ammy Virk: Happy b'day kapsi.

Sophie Choudry: Happy bday to the craziest, sweetest, coolest, most insanely talented guy ever! You deserve all the happiness and success always Ranveer. Big love and your first look as the great Kapil Dev is next frikkin level.