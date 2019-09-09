B-Town celebs wish 'inspiring, entertaining' Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: A motley of Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ajay Devgn among many others have taken to social media to wish National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar, who on Monday turned 52-years-old.

Akshay, who found the fourth position on the Forbes magazine's Worlds Highest-Paid Actors Of 2019 list, made his acting debut with a small role in the 1987 filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt' 'Aaj'. He then appeared as the lead actor in "Saugandh" and rose to fame with the suspense thriller "Khiladi", which tagged him as Bollywood's very own "Khiladi".

After the suspense thriller film, Akshay became an undisputed action star in Hindi films with projects like "Sabse Bada Khiladi", "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi", "International Khiladi", "Waqt Hamara Hai" and "Mohra".

He even tried his hands in comedy with "Hera Pheri". It was followed by a string of comic capers such as "Phir Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhagam Bhaag", "Welcome", "Singh Is Kinng" and "Housefull".

He did films as different as chalk and cheese such as "Rowdy Rathore", "Housefull 3", "OMG - Oh My God!", "Special 26", "Jolly LLB 2", "Holiday", "Baby", "Airlift" and "Rustom", which won him his first National Award.

And also starred in films with a social message with films like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Pad Man".

On Monday, Akshay, who won the National Award for Best Actor in 2016, announced that he will be playing Prithviraj Chauhan on screen.

"Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday! Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valour and values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj," he tweeted.

The actor also has "Housefull 4", "Good News", "Sooryavanshi" and "Laxmmi Bomb" in his kitty.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar! Wishing you good health, happiness and more and more success!

John Abraham: Happy birthday to my brother from another mother Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgn: Harking back to fun times. Wishing you lots of happiness Akshay Kumar.

Kriti Sanon: Happiest birthday Akshay Kumar sir! The way you look at life, make the most of it and are always driven to do better is truly inspiring! I've had the best time working with you! May you always have 'Housefull' of happiness and may the Dilli in you always stays alive!

Kiara Advani: To the most disciplined, hardworking, inspiring, entertaining and humble Superstar Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar Sir! You are truly one of a kind, Never a dull moment around you, here's'to you, to an amazing year ahead. God Bless you always

Aftab Shivdasani: Happy birthday to the fittest and the most witty man around -Akshay Kumar! Have an amazing day and year ahead with tons of happiness and prosperity.

Huma Qureshi: Happy happy birthday to the most incredible Akshay Kumar Love you loads sir !! Hope you have the best day ever and the best year ever!

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday Akshay paaji! Keep inspiring the way you do...learn so much from you...may this year brings u more and more happiness...loads love

Rahul Dev: He defines 'f‘t' 'nd continues to inspire all.. Love, laughter and well-being... This year and always.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar sir. God bless you with loads of Happiness. Please keep inspiring us with your incredible work.