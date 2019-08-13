close

Prabhas and rumoured ladylove Anushka Shetty house hunting in LA?

A few days back, Prabhas had arranged a special screening of his upcoming venture 'Saaho' for Anushka.

New Delhi: The superhit on-screen pairing of 'Baahubali' Prabhas and Devasena Anushka Shetty is adored by the fans. Although the two have always maintained that they are 'just friends', looks like rumour mills are not buying this statement.

The latest buzz about the duo is that they are looking for a love nest in foreign lands. According to Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas and Anushka are reportedly searching for a house in Los Angeles.

A few days back, Prabhas had arranged a special screening of his upcoming venture 'Saaho' for Anushka.

The rumoured couple has featured together in movies like 'Baahubali: The Beginning', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', 'Mirchi' and 'Billa'. The fans surely want to see them pair once again as their reel chemistry is simply mind-blowing.

On the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Saaho' co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. 'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner is high on the buzz word and it stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.

