Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
BABIL KHAN

Babil Khan Begins Shooting For His Next With Shoojit Sircar? Here's What We Know

Recently, Babil delivered a brilliant performance in the Netflix historical drama ‘The Railway Men’. Speaking of which, a new update about the actor is here to leave his fans excited. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Babil Khan Begins Shooting For His Next With Shoojit Sircar? Here's What We Know Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Effortlessly winning over the hearts of audiences with one noteworthy performance after another, actor Babil Khan is not shying away from showcasing his versatility. Known for his experimental approach and being one of the most promising new-age actors, Khan has caught the attention of top filmmakers in the country. Recently, he delivered a brilliant performance in the Netflix historical drama ‘The Railway Men’. Speaking of which, a new update about the actor is here to leave his fans excited. 

According to a source close to the actor, Babil Khan has begun shooting for his next project. The source reveals that Babil Khan has commenced filming for the highly anticipated upcoming production by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, currently underway in the beautiful locales of Darjeeling.

The source said, “Babil has started shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming production in Darjeeling. Like his every film and character, this one’s also equally exciting and unique. He will be donning a new look and has especially grown a beard for his character in the film.” 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?