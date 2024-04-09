New Delhi: Effortlessly winning over the hearts of audiences with one noteworthy performance after another, actor Babil Khan is not shying away from showcasing his versatility. Known for his experimental approach and being one of the most promising new-age actors, Khan has caught the attention of top filmmakers in the country. Recently, he delivered a brilliant performance in the Netflix historical drama ‘The Railway Men’. Speaking of which, a new update about the actor is here to leave his fans excited.

According to a source close to the actor, Babil Khan has begun shooting for his next project. The source reveals that Babil Khan has commenced filming for the highly anticipated upcoming production by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, currently underway in the beautiful locales of Darjeeling.

The source said, “Babil has started shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming production in Darjeeling. Like his every film and character, this one’s also equally exciting and unique. He will be donning a new look and has especially grown a beard for his character in the film.”