BABIL KHAN

Babil Khan Drops Hints At Exciting New Projects - Deets Inside

Babil Khan hints at two completed projects, exciting fans with hopes for their quick release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Babil Khan, the rising star celebrated for his standout performances in films like 'Qala' and 'Friday Night Plan', recently dropped hints about his upcoming projects, generating buzz among fans. 

In a recent social media interaction, a fan inquired about any new films or web series in the works. Responding with enthusiasm, Babil confirmed that he has completed two projects and is now eagerly awaiting their release. He expressed hope that fans won’t have to wait too long to see his work.

In his reply, Babil wrote, “दो पर काम ख़त्म हो चुका है sir, अब बस इंतज़ार ही कर सकता हूँ मैं, लेकिन मेरी ख़्वाहिश यह है कि आपको ज़्यादा ना करना पड़े।” ("I’ve finished work on two projects, sir, now I can only wait. However, my wish is that you don’t have to wait too long.")

While details about these projects remain under wraps, the announcement has fueled speculation and excitement about Babil's return to the screen. With a strong social media presence and a warm rapport with fans and paparazzi alike, audiences are eagerly looking forward to what he has in store.

