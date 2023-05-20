topStoriesenglish2610550
Babil Khan Pens Heartfelt Post Ahead Of The Railway Men Release

Late Irrfan Khan`s son, Babil Khan, has penned a heartfelt note on social media, which talks about hope and not being alone. He also shared a string of pictures with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Babil wrote, "Stumble. Get up. Fall. Get up. Break. Get up. Sink. Get up. Get back up. I believe in you. I`m waiting for you here. You will never be alone."

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:50 AM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Late Irrfan Khan`s son, Babil Khan, has penned a heartfelt note on social media, which talks about hope and not being alone. He also shared a string of pictures with his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Babil wrote, "Stumble. Get up. Fall. Get up. Break. Get up. Sink. Get up. Get back up. I believe in you. I`m waiting for you here. You will never be alone."

On a sentimental note, Babil added, "This world is crazy, man. And a moment of truth, in this monumental cloud of lies, is the scariest feeling. I will hold your hand. I'm talking to you."

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film 'Qala' in 2022. Now, he is all set to appear in YRF's maiden web series, 'The Railway Men', which is set against the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, a cloud of deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American multinational, Union Carbide Corporation, in Bhopal.

Even as hundreds died and thousands were scarred for life, a group of men at the Bhopal railway station, unsung heroes of the night, saved thousands of lives. The series stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma in leading roles.

