Baby John: Jackie Shroff Opens Up About His Role, 'I Haven’t Ever Seen Myself The Way They Have Picturised Me'

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff's portrayal of the menacing antagonist, Babbar Sher, in Baby John has left fans in awe, with his intense appearance in the trailer garnering widespread excitement. Now that the film has officially hit theatres, Shroff's performance has been winning hearts, with fans flooding the internet with reactions to his impactful role.

In a recent interview, Jackie Shroff opened up about his character, attributing the credit for his striking look to the entire team, from the cameraman to the makeup artists, and director Kalees. He also acknowledged the support of producers Atlee and Murad Khetani, who pushed the boundaries to bring his character to life. "I haven’t ever seen myself the way they have picturised me," he said. "I’m eagerly waiting for all my bhidus to watch the film and send their reactions."

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle that is a must-watch.

Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film was released in theaters today, coinciding with the Christmas celebrations.