Badshah

Badshah reacts to abusive troll, who asked him 'tu kab marega' after KK's death!

Rapper Badshah's real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia and he has collaborated with many renowned singers and composers. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian rapper Badshah, who has a massive fan following, recently shared how celebrities often have to bear with the strong hate messages online. Condoling singer KK's tragic and untimely death, Badshah shared a monochrome picture of KK writing ‘Why?’ with a broken heart emoji on Instagram. However, he soon got an abusive troll hitting back at him.

Badshah took to his Insta stories and shared a screenshot of a troll who wrote, "Tu kab marega". In the caption, the rapper wrote, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” Badshah did not reveal the name and identity of the Instagram user. In his next post, the rapper wrote, "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die."

Rapper Badshah's real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia and he has collaborated with many renowned singers and composers. He is also seen as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent.

This is not the first time that any celebrity has been trolled online. Many A-listers too have faced such harsh words including comments on age-shaming, and body-shaming among other things. 

Recently, actress Tamannaah Bhatia was featured in the latest music video 'Tabahi' with Badshah which took over the Internet.

 

 

Tags:
BadshahBadshah trolledRapper BadshahBadshah instagramKK deathsinger kk dies
