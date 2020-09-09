हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Surekha Sikri

Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri's health stable but remains under observation

Surekha Sikri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the OTT anthology film "Ghost Stories" that released earlier this year. The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films "Tamas", "Mammo" and "Badhaai Ho".

Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri's health stable but remains under observation
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after suffering brain stroke on Tuesday, is stable but under the observation of doctors.

Sharing details, the actress' agent Vivek Sidhwani told IANS: "Surekha ji is doing fine but she continues to be monitor closely and the next few days are crucial. That is what the doctors said. This is the second time she suffered a brain stroke after 2018 when she had it for the first time. So we will be asking all her well-wishers to pray for her speedy recovery."

While initial reports said the actress has been going through a financial crisis and that has affecting her health treatment, Sidhwani clarified: "I saw that report came out yesterday and that is absolutely incorrect. Yesterday we were so occupied with hospital, doctor and everything that we could not even clarify that it is wrong information. Surekha ji's immediate family is taking care of all her finance and she also has her own finances. There is no financial assistance that we are taking from anywhere else."

However, according to the spokesperson, a few industry colleagues have come forward with financial help.

"Few film directors and actors and well-wishers have reached out to us, offering financial assistance after reading the report. I want to say that we are financially doing fine. Surekha ji's health is under observation, but please pray for her good health. That is all we need right now," he added.

Surekha Sikri was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the OTT anthology film "Ghost Stories" that released earlier this year. The actress won National Awards for her roles in the films "Tamas", "Mammo" and "Badhaai Ho".

 

