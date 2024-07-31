Barkha Singh Brings Indian Glamour to Paris Olympics

New Delhi: As the world converges on Paris for the highly-anticipated Olympics, Indian actress Barkha Singh is making waves with her stunning presence at the global event. The talented actress, known for her captivating performances in projects like 'Maja Ma' alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, has taken the City of Light by storm with her elegant Indian attire.

Barkha recently shared breathtaking pictures of herself draped in a vibrant red saree on Instagram, captioned "Bonsoir from Paris lovelies!

I'm here for the Olympics and over the next few days I will share glimpses of my magical experience here, so stay tuned!

On the first night here I enjoyed some stellar hospitality by @olympics at Gustave 24 located on level 1 of the #EiffelTower featuring French-inspired cuisine, some serious vibes and ofcourse a gorg sunset.."

The post gave her fans a glimpse into her enchanting experience at the Olympics, where she enjoyed French-inspired cuisine and hospitality at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Her presence at the Olympics is a testament to her dedication to supporting Indian athletes on the global stage.

On the work front, Barkha has just announced her next project, 'Lafangey,' with Amazon miniTV and has an impressive array of projects slated for release this year.