Hina Khan

Beach, bikini, sun and sand: All about Hina Khan's super-stylish Maldives vacation

Hina Khan's style statement often makes the spotlight follow her. She is one of the most stylish stars of the TV industry and a true diva. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan had the best time in Maldives and her vacation pictures are sugar, spice and everything nice. All through her stay in the island country, Hina treated her Instafam to some scintillating pictures of herself enjoying the beach vacation. Most of the pictures feature her in some stylish swimwear and all we can say is wow!

Recently, the TV star made two fabulous entries to her vacation diary. In both the pictures, she flaunts her svelte figure in bikinis. 

The first photo features Hina basking in the sun donning a pink bikini while relaxing on the sand. The other is a photo of her striking a chic pose in a polka-dotted bikini while wearing a shrug over it and a hat to go with.

Here are the photos from Hina Khan's Maldives vacation: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Needless to say, the internet can't stop crushing over Hina Khan's looks.

On the work front, after her long stint in TV, Hina Khan debuted in Bollywood with the 2019 film 'Hacked'. She has also stepped into the digital platform with 'Damaged 2' and 'Unlocked: The Haunted App'. 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picsHina Khan Maldives vacation
What Diljit Dosanjh tweeted hours after joining farmers' protest at Delhi border
