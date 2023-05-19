Ben Affleck Recalls Meeting Ranveer Singh At NBA All-Star Celebrity Games

New Delhi: Ben Affleck's directorial AIR was released on Prime Video a few days ago. The biographical drama about the legendary partnership between basketball genius Michael Jordan and Nike has been winning hearts across the globe. Also featuring Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis, in pivotal roles, the film has gripped basketball fans and sneakerheads alike.

During a recent interaction, on the sidelines of AIR promotions, actor-director Ben recalled meeting Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh, who is also the Indian ambassador of the National Basketball Association (NBA) a self-proclaimed Basketball fan. The two actors met each other at the NBA All-Star Celebrity games held in Utah, US in the month of February this year. The actors were seen on the court, deeply engrossed in a conversation. Recalling his meeting with a fellow basketball fanatic, Ben said, “I recently had the opportunity to meet the Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh. He’s such a cool guy.”

AIR offers a rare glimpse into the story of basketball legend Michael Jordan who served as the inspiration for the iconic Air Jordan sneakers. The film offers a unique perspective on the creation of the iconic shoe and the inception of sneaker culture that followed. Interestingly, the film doesn’t show Michael’s face.

Commenting about the same, Ben revealed that it was on purpose. He said, “I just thought, if you show somebody, you try to pretend, you tell them, this is Michael Jordan because he’s so iconic and means so much, immediately you know it’s a lie and what’s more interesting is that the way our heroes, these gods, kind of operate in our lives is not in our day-to-day lives, but we see them, You see him on footage in-game films. But you know, they’re not in real life. They’re larger than life and the audience brings their imagination and memory to it.”

Directed by Ben Affleck, and from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, and the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, AIR is currently streaming on Prime Video.