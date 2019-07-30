Benedict Cumberbatch didn't bring personal views into Brexit role

London: Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he didnt let his personal opinions on Brexit intrude while filming "Brexit: The Uncivil War".

"Yes (it is vital that personal views on Brexit don't intrude). It's not going to enhance anyone's viewing experience of this drama if I or anyone else is talking about what their personal feelings are about it," Benedict said, adding: "It's an examination of key players that weren't necessarily in the public eye, behind the closed doors of the campaign. So, that is what is fascinating."

The actor essays Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings in the British television drama film "Brexit: The Uncivil War".

The "Sherlock" star met Cummings to get into the skin of his role.

"He was incredibly helpful and trusting, and transparent and supportive of me as an actor pretending to be him. It was very helpful to hear what it was like to experience it, as far as the temperature, the changes of mood, the pacing and shaping of the drama are concerned," he said.

He might be essaying a real-life political figure, but he likes to add a bit of his personal touch to the character.

"I have relied on the script, the direction, my fellow actors and my own intuition because it is about serving a drama. If I tune in too much to a verbatim testament of the actual person I'm playing, then it can frustrate you, it can inhibit the drama. So, it is always a balancing act between honouring the integrity of real life characters and events and making sure it is a palatable drama for people to watch and understand," said the actor, adding: "Dominic is a brilliant political strategist. But to judge his character or his motivation - that is not for me to do, and I don't think it would help any viewer if I did that".

What do you hope viewers will take away from watching the show?

"It's very much supposed to be a prism on a world, opening the crack of a door to step into the room where it happened... It will be frustrating, entertaining, occasionally very funny and highly moving. I hope all the things a great drama can be."

"Brexit: The Uncivil War" airs on on Zee Cafe from August 5.