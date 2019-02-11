हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dua Lipa

Best new artist Dua Lipa calls out Recording Academy CEO for sexist ''step up'' comment

The statement was a reference to Portnow`s comments last year when he said that female performers needed to `step up` in order to be nominated and win awards.

Washington: Dua Lipa, who won the best new artist award at the 2019 Grammy Awards, subtly called out Recording Academy president Neil Portnow during her acceptance speech.

Lipa, who began her speech by stating that she was honoured "to be nominated alongside so many incredible female artists this year," went on to say, "I guess this year we really stepped up," reported People magazine.

Notably, the 2019 awards ceremony nominations reflected a large shift in female representation among the nominees with 15 women being nominated in four categories as opposed to the six who were nominated in the same categories last year. 

 

