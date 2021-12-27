हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora catch up after COVID recovery

After recovering from COVID-19, BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora met for a get together on Sunday.

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora catch up after COVID recovery
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After recovering from COVID-19, BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora met for a get together on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a picture with Amrita and wrote, "We are back."

ba

The two looked all glammed-up for the get-together. Kareena was seen wearing a black coloured off-shoulder top with white pants. Amrita too looked party-ready in a pink feather dress.

 

The duo had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after they attended a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Kareena and Amrita immediately quarantined themselves after their COVID-19 report came positive.

Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were also tested positive for COVID-19. However, Karan did not contract the virus.

After announcing that they have recovered from the virus, Kareena and Amrita celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorAmrita AroraBFFSBollywood actressesCOVID-19recoveryget together
Next
Story

'Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai', Salman Khan opens up on being bitten by snake

Must Watch

PT1M22S

This daughter of Madhya Pradesh has brightened the name of the entire village