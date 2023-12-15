Bharti Singh Cheers For Bigg Boss 17 Star Munawar Faruqui, Recalls Hilarious Show Moment

New Delhi: As the days go by, Bigg Boss 17 keeps getting more exciting. The audiences are picking their favorite contestants and rooting for them to win. Munawar Faruqui has become one of the most loved contestants this season. Well, MunawarFaruqui has come out as one of the most beloved contestants of the season.

The musician-comedian has been receiving a lot of love & support from his fans and audiences. Not just that, he has also been receiving a lot of support from his colleagues from the show biz. A lot of celebrities including Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Singer King, and Aly Goni have already been extending their support to him, Now, it looks like Munawar has managed to win popular comedian Bharti Singh's heart as well

Bharti recently talked about Munawar in public and said she thinks he's doing great in the game. She even shared a funny moment from a show promo where Munawar mistakenly put toiletries on his head, thinking it was a hat.

"He's playing really well. In a promo, when Aoora came in, Munawar put toiletries on his head, thinking it was a hat. That was a real 'Moye Moye' incident (a trend on Instagram), but it was funny! He had put it on his head; if we had been there, we would have filled it with water haha." Bharti Singh's support for Munawar has added to the encouragement he's getting from others. Everyone is excited to see how Munawar will do as the competition continues on Bigg Boss 17.