हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh gives a warm tight hug to newborn baby boy, shares his FIRST pic online!

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022.

Bharti Singh gives a warm tight hug to newborn baby boy, shares his FIRST pic online!
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi:  Ace comedienne Bharti Singh took to Instagram and shared the first picture of her newborn baby boy. Without revealing the babyface, she can be seen hugging him tight in a beautiful photo post.

Calling the newborn her 'lifeline', Bharti Singh's Insta post received many congratulatory messages from celeb friends and fans. Neha Bhasin, Gauahar Khan, Mahhi Vij, and Anita Hassanandani among others wished her well. Take a look here: 

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022. The couple was spotted outside Breach Candy hospital and cradled their newborn while getting papped soon after the delivery. They even posed for a photo-op and happily accepted all the greetings of the photographers. 

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year. 

Together, the couple has hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.  

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bharti SinghHaarsh LimbachiyaaBharti Singh pregnancybharti singh baby boy
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor takes wife Mira Rajput's ‘permission’ before spending money, says ‘I am a family man’

Must Watch

PT5M17S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Protests erupt in France after Macron's win