New Delhi: Ace comedienne Bharti Singh took to Instagram and shared the first picture of her newborn baby boy. Without revealing the babyface, she can be seen hugging him tight in a beautiful photo post.

Calling the newborn her 'lifeline', Bharti Singh's Insta post received many congratulatory messages from celeb friends and fans. Neha Bhasin, Gauahar Khan, Mahhi Vij, and Anita Hassanandani among others wished her well. Take a look here:

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child together on April 3, 2022. The couple was spotted outside Breach Candy hospital and cradled their newborn while getting papped soon after the delivery. They even posed for a photo-op and happily accepted all the greetings of the photographers.

Bharti Singh married her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017, in Goa. The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in December last year.

Together, the couple has hosted many shows together including- 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', 'Hum Tum Aur Quarantine' and 'India's Best Dancer' among others.

Currently, Bharti and Haarsh host two shows together, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan and Khatra Khatra Khatra.