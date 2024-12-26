Advertisement
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On OTT: Kartik Aaryan's Film Will Release On This Day

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Premieres on Netflix This December 27!
 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On OTT: Kartik Aaryan's Film Will Release On This Day Instagram

Get ready for chills, laughs, and iconic moments as Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba returns to charm audiences on OTT. After a spectacular run in theatres, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix starting December 27, 2024. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the latest installment in the beloved horror comedy franchise promises to deliver spine-tingling thrills and laugh-out-loud moments that make it the perfect New Year binge.

Kartik Aaryan reprises his fan-favorite role as Rooh Baba, joined by a dynamic cast that includes, Vidya Balan, bringing her legendary charm back to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit, in a pivotal and mysterious role. Triptii Dimri, adding a fresh edge to the story.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India netflixin

With supernatural twists, laugh-worthy scenes, and even a legendary dance-off, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to take fans on an unforgettable rollercoaster ride. Whether you’re in it for the mystery, the comedy, or the iconic performances, this movie has it all. Start your New Year celebrations early by gathering your family and friends for the ultimate spooky fun. Streaming exclusively on Netflix from December 27, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the perfect pick for a cozy, thrilling night in! Don’t miss it—Netflix and chills await!

 

