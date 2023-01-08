Bhumi Pedenkar sets internet on fire, drops bikini pics from Mexico vacation, see photos

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made several outings in her glam avatar, recently, took a brief vacay. The stunner flew to Mexico with her friends for a fun-filled New Year celebration and had a blast. The actress celebrated the best New Year as she enjoyed a laidback holiday in Tulum, Mexico, with her gang. The 'Govinda Naam Mera' actress had a fun-filled vacation at Tulum, a scenic town on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, where she rang in the new year with her pals.

Taking to social media, Bhumi took to Instagram and dropped photos from the time she spent there. She captioned the post, writing, ""My year so far...#Tulum #Vacay." In one of the videos, she showed her toned figure in that red bikini. In another photo, she posed for the camera in a printed black-red bikini which she paired with a crochet white skirt.

She was dressed in a green silk-satin bralette and skirt set in another photo. The post garnered several likes and comments from her followers.

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar worked as an assistant director at Yash raj Films for almost six years before she made her debut on the big screen with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015. She bagged her Filmfare Award for best female debut for her performance. Before her debut, she helped cast for films like 'Chak De! India', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year' and 'Teen Patti'.

Last seen on OTT released 'Govinda Naam Mera', Bhumi Pednekar has films like 'Afwaah', 'The Lady Killer', 'Bhakshak', 'Bheed', Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.