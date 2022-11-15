Bhumi Pednekar goes all HOT in mermaid dress, oozes oomph in ultra glam avatar - PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Bhumi Pednekar has taken over a full ultra-glam look these days. Post her Diwali 2022 outings, the actress has switched to a super hot avatar, killing it with her vibe on social media. The talented star took to Instagram and dropped a post online wearing a dazzling mermaid dress.

Bhumi Pednekar's smokey avatar in a silver-greyish mermaid dress is worth a dekko. Many celeb friends and fans commented on her post and appreciated the look. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party this year with her bold appearance in a sexy white fusion attire. Her outfit was glamourours and her pictures went viral on social media.

Bhumi was last seen in 'Badhaai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao. She has 'Afwaah', a thriller, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is being directed by Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

She also has Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer' with Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' in her kitty.