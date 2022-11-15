topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
BHUMI PEDNEKAR HOT

Bhumi Pednekar goes all HOT in mermaid dress, oozes oomph in ultra glam avatar - PICS

Bhumi Pednekar's BOLD photoshoot: The actress was recently papped at the GQ India awards night, looking stunning in black.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 01:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bhumi Pednekar goes all HOT in mermaid dress, oozes oomph in ultra glam avatar - PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Bhumi Pednekar has taken over a full ultra-glam look these days. Post her Diwali 2022 outings, the actress has switched to a super hot avatar, killing it with her vibe on social media. The talented star took to Instagram and dropped a post online wearing a dazzling mermaid dress. 

Bhumi Pednekar's smokey avatar in a silver-greyish mermaid dress is worth a dekko. Many celeb friends and fans commented on her post and appreciated the look. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar turned heads at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party this year with her bold appearance in a sexy white fusion attire. Her outfit was glamourours and her pictures went viral on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi was last seen in 'Badhaai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao. She has 'Afwaah', a thriller, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is being directed by Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

She also has Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer' with Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' in her kitty.

 

Live Tv

Bhumi Pednekar hotbhumi pednekar hot picsBhumi PednekarBhumi Pednekar latest newsBhumi Pednekar trolled

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Shraddha's murder in Delhi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal