Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar raises the hotness quotient in her floor-sweeping gown—Photos

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Bhumi Pednekar headed to the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2019 held in South Korea. She was present there for the special premiere of her upcoming venture 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'. 

The actress wore a smashing floor-sweeping gown by ace designer Ali Younes.

Check out her dazzling look from the event: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My lanki, Ekta, Koko, Ruch #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare #Busaninternationalfilmfestival

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sitare  . . . #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

The film will be screened under 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section on October 4, 2019, at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2019.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a satire comedy starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. 

The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in pivotal parts. 

The release date of the movie has not yet been announced. 

 

