Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar says Ranveer Singh can be a 'sex upchaar doctor'. Here's why

Bhumi Pednekar recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast 'No Filter Neha' and suggested an alternate career for many Bollywood stars.

Bhumi Pednekar says Ranveer Singh can be a &#039;sex upchaar doctor&#039;. Here&#039;s why

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast 'No Filter Neha', has suggested an alternate career for many Bollywood stars, but what caught everyone's attention was the option she chose for Ranveer Singh.

When Neha Dhupia asked Bhumi who would be a cricket commentator, she took Ayushmann Khurrana's name, a stand-up comedian for her would be Arjun Kapoor and her choice for a sex upchaar doctor was Ranveer. 

"I think he'll have some great hacks," Bhumi said, leaving Neha in splits.

Bhumi also reminisced her old days of being a casting director and shared her experience of working with Ranveer on 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 

"It was great fun. You know... his energy was just amazing. I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him. I was like, my god, what a fantastic actor and what energy!" Bhumi told Neha Dhupia.

Bhumi Pednekar worked as a casting director for Yash Raj Films before debuting as an actress. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', has 'Durgavati' in the pipeline.

Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Band Baaja Baaraat
