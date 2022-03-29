Bhumi Pednekar says she 'doesn't have time for any breaks this year', check out her film lineup for 2022!

New Delhi: Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is set to start Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller in the first week of April and has a mighty slate of films lined up which includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan-produced Bhakshak among others.
Bhumi opens up about her hectic work schedule as she heads into The Ladykiller and says that she doesn’t even have time to take a personal break in 2022!
Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don’t think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements.”
She adds, “I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all.”
