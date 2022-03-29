हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar says she 'doesn't have time for any breaks this year', check out her film lineup for 2022!

Bhumi Pednekar has an interesting 2022 planned out with consecutive shooting for several films.

Bhumi Pednekar says she &#039;doesn&#039;t have time for any breaks this year&#039;, check out her film lineup for 2022!
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is set to start Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller in the first week of April and has a mighty slate of films lined up which includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan-produced Bhakshak among others.
 
Bhumi opens up about her hectic work schedule as she heads into The Ladykiller and says that she doesn’t even have time to take a personal break in 2022! 
 
Bhumi says, “2022 is looking supremely hectic but I can’t complain because I have found some of the best scripts that I could have. This year started on a good note with the success of Badhaai Do. I don’t think I have any time for breaks this year and honestly, it’s not even on my mind. I will be busy shooting six back to back films and also have three releases, plus I have several brand endorsements.”
 
She adds, “I thrive in the madness, in the rush of constantly working, so I’m having the time of my life. I can’t wait for people to watch the films that I’m doing. Each one is supremely unique from the other and I hope they love them all.”

