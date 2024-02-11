Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer 'Bhakshak' Garners Heaps Of Praise, Fan Says 'Would Recommend Watching...'

New Delhi: 'Bhakshak' starring Bhumi Pednekar arrived as a wake-up call for the society. More than a movie it's a reality check and a call for justice. Calling it yet another intriguing, Heart-wrenching, and truthful tale from the house of Red Chillies Entertainment won't be wrong. The production house not only have expertise in delivering massive masala films but also cater to delivering content-driven films.

Red Chillies Entertainment's ability to seamlessly blend entertainment with social commentary is evident in 'Bhakshak'. By addressing this sensitive issue with empathy and authenticity, the film serves as a powerful medium for advocacy and awareness. Now available on Netflix, 'Bhakshak' promises to leave a lasting impact on viewers, igniting important conversations and inspiring positive change. Taking to social media, fans are pouring in support and love for Bhumi Pednekar.

Great going!

After Afwah, she is doing Bhakshak (guess movie is on Godi media) pic.twitter.com/KEC5EZ5rhQ — Anu (@anushakunmittal) February 3, 2024

I just watched Bhakshak on Netflix and I will only say that I'm grateful to God that I am born in Maharashtra and not in a backward, disgusting and lawless state like Bihar.

Would recommend watching the heartwrenching movie to know how powerful people of Bihar treat the weak. — s (@stormiismykid) February 11, 2024

Red Chillies Entertainment's 'Bhakshak' is now released on Netflix. The film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava, is receiving amazing reviews from the audience and the critics.

Red Chillies Entertainment is a leading production house established by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Ever since its inception, Red Chillies is known for delivering compelling stories that not only touch hearts of the audience but also stand as a testimony of change in society bringing the thought-provoking realities of life to the forefront.

'Bhakshak' stands as a testament to Red Chillies Entertainment's commitment to producing films that resonate with audiences on a deeper level. While the production house is recognized for its blockbuster hits such as 'Jawan', 'Badla', and 'Om Shanti Om', it also endeavors to shed light on critical issues through films like 'Darlings', 'Dunki', and 'Dear Zindagi'.