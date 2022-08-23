New Delhi: Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has become one of the most credible faces around in a short span of time - thanks to her impressive performances in great scripts. The actress's brand equity also has thereby shot up by a huge 100 per cent in less than a year!

From endorsing 3 brands in 2021, Bhumi is now the face of 7 brands including the likes of global cosmetic and women’s hygiene companies! Bhumi said, "I think what has worked for me is the consistency of performance and the fact that my films have not only won me accolades for acting and but have also delivered good box office results. In today’s day and age, consistency for an actor is everything because people are only connecting to quality of work and films."

She added, "I think my unconventional choices have also stood out and become my brand identity. Today, I’m assuming that people naturally feel that if I'm a part of a project, it will be different, disruptive and high on content. I feel they know that I will do my best to deliver a performance that they will love."

Bhumi further added, "I have earned this badge by working very hard and I wear this with great pride because no one has given me anything. I have done this all on my own, through sheer hard work and belief in my abilities to deliver good performances in quality cinema. Hopefully, by doing so, I have also made a mark on the minds and hearts of audiences."

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai.