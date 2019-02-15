Bhupen Hazarika's son agrees to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of father

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhupen Hazarika

Tej Hazarika, son of the iconic Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, has now decided to receive the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father.

Bhupen Hazarika&#039;s son agrees to receive Bharat Ratna on behalf of father

New Delhi: Tej Hazarika, son of the iconic Assamese singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, has now decided to receive the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his late father.

It will be his dream like privilege to receive the prestigious award, Tej Hazarika said in a communication to the government, adding his February 11 statement on the issue was "sadly misinterpreted".

