This time the hanging body of Bidisha De Majumdar's friend was recovered. The deceased actress has been identified as Manjusha Neogi. The body was recovered from patuli's house this morning. When she was taken to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. Manjusha had been depressed since Bidisha's death, the family claimed.

The hanging body of actress Manjusha Niyogi was recovered from patuli's house this morning. He was a friend of the recently deceased Bidisha De Majumdar. Family sources claim that Manjusha had been suffering from depression since the death of her friend. Did she commit suicide out of that depression?

Manjusha, who was married, came to her father's house four or five days ago. According to the deceased actress' mother, "Bidisha was her friend. They did a lot of work together. She was talking about Bidisha all day yesterday. She kept saying that I too would do like Bidisha."

Manjusha's mother also claimed, "Yesterday too, she came back from the shooting with a good mind. After marriage, the son-in-law used to say that there is no need to do so much work together. Because in this industry to keep her body lean, she used to eat and drink less. I also told her to eat well. If you don't eat, you will get sick. But before that, she ended himself."

A shadow of sorrow is all around everywhere. Manjusha's mother naturally broke down in tears. Bidisha's death had a huge impact on the actress, the mother claimed.

The body of Pallavi Dey was recovered on May 15, just ten days after that, the body of Bidisha De Majumdar was recovered. And just two days later, the body of his friend Manjusha Niyogi was recovered. All in all, the whole incident has spread quite a lot of tensions around. What exactly led to these deaths? Is there a rift in career or a strained relationship? Is it suicide in depression? All these questions have not yet been answered.