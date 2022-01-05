हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srishty Rode

'Bigg Boss 12' fame Srishty Rode tests positive for COVID-19

2022 did not start on a great note for actor and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Srishty Rode as she tested positive for coronavirus

&#039;Bigg Boss 12&#039; fame Srishty Rode tests positive for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 2022 did not start on a great note for actor and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Srishty Rode as she tested positive for coronavirus

On Wednesday, Srishty took to Instagram Story and gave her health update.

ba

"I have been tested positive! Have home quarantined myself with mild symptoms. I request everyone who came in touch with me in the last few days to please get yourself tested," she wrote.

However, she deleted the post a few hours later.

Srishty was recently seen partying with actors Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan, and Mishthi Tyagi among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Srishty Rodetests positiveCOVID-19Coronavirusdeadly virusBigg Boss 12 fame starTV actor
Next
Story

Vijay Deverakonda rang in New Year with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna in Goa? Pic proof

Must Watch

PT13M18S

3 accused arrested in Bulli Bai app case till now- Hemant Nagrale