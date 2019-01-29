Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah—See pics

New Delhi: Popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim visited the Sufi shrine of Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif Dargah and paid their obeisance. The couple prayed at Khawaja Garib Nawaz's dargah and even shared their pictures on social media.

Both Dipika and Shoaib took to Instagram and posted the photos from the holy place.

See photos:

Dressed in traditional wear, Dipika donned a simple white chikankari kurta with blue phulkari dupatta embellished with multi-coloured thread work. Shoaib covered his with a keffiyeh in a stylish way and chose to wear a white crisp shirt with jeans.

Several celebrities visit the Sufi shrine of Moinuddin Chishti and pray for the wellbeing of their loved ones at Ajmer dargah.

Dipika recently won the season 12 of reality show 'Bigg Boss' and hogged all the limelight. She visited the Ajmer Sharif dargah to thank god for the good things in life and sought his blessings.

Both Dipika and Shoaib were seen paired as husband and wife in hit TV series 'Sasural Simar Ka'. The telly couple reportedly fell for each other during the show and solemnised their fat Indian wedding on February 26, 2018.

The wedding took place at Shoaib's hometown in Bhopal Family and close friends attended the gala affair.

Dipika and Shoaib became household names with 'Sasural Simar Ka' which first started in 2011. The show was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.