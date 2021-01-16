हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla watches Tandav, praises Gauahar Khan and netizens can't keep calm!

Actor Sidharth Shukla approves of the web-series Tandav and praises Gauahar Khan for her performance.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla watches Tandav, praises Gauahar Khan and netizens can&#039;t keep calm!
Credit: Twitter/ Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Shukla shared an image of himself on Saturday in which he is seen watching the web-series Tandav. The picture features actress Gauahar Khan in the show and Sidharth looks awe-struck by her performance.

Praising the gripping story-line of the show, he also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan saying that he loved her performance.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho. @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance.”

Check out his adorable post:

 

 

Gauahar Khan responded by retweeting his post and thanked him, calling him a star. In her post she said, “Hehe so cute . Thank you , you star. @sidharth_shukla.”

 

 

In Tandav, Gauahar plays Maithili, the conniving secretary of Anuradha Kishore played by actress Dimple Kapadia.

The series was released on Amazon Prime video on January 15 and has nine episodes which take the viewers through the corridors of politics and power. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the web-series boasts of a big cast of actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaGauahar KhanSidharth Shukla TwitterTandav
Next
Story

Preity Zinta shares her favourite photo from ‘Dil Se’ shoot, wonders what the elephants were thinking
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Jan 16, 2021