Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla watches Tandav, praises Gauahar Khan and netizens can't keep calm!

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Shukla shared an image of himself on Saturday in which he is seen watching the web-series Tandav. The picture features actress Gauahar Khan in the show and Sidharth looks awe-struck by her performance.

Praising the gripping story-line of the show, he also gave a shout-out to Gauahar Khan saying that he loved her performance.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then. What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho. @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance.”

Check out his adorable post:

Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then

What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho @GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance. pic.twitter.com/DwKItwNJoE — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 15, 2021

Gauahar Khan responded by retweeting his post and thanked him, calling him a star. In her post she said, “Hehe so cute . Thank you , you star. @sidharth_shukla.”

Hehe so cute . Thank you , you star . @sidharth_shukla https://t.co/WU5F40oLnr — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 15, 2021

In Tandav, Gauahar plays Maithili, the conniving secretary of Anuradha Kishore played by actress Dimple Kapadia.

The series was released on Amazon Prime video on January 15 and has nine episodes which take the viewers through the corridors of politics and power. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the web-series boasts of a big cast of actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Kumud Mishra among others.