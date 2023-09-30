Bigg Boss 16 Archana Gautam, Father Manhandled Outside Congress Office In Delhi, Video Leaves Netizens Shocked

New Delhi: Archana Gautam, who was seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, is also a Congress worker. On September 29, she was visiting the Congress party office in New Delhi along with her father to submit an application to meet the high command at the office. She wanted to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament. However, as soon as news of her visit to the Congress office surfaced, a few miscreants gathered outside the office and manhandled the father-daughter office.

The workers allegedly stopped them at the gate and later misbehaved with them. A shocking video of the incident appeared on social media and left fans in shock. The clip showed the father-daughter duo being abruptly denied entry and encountered resistance at the entrance. The situation took a distressing turn when they were subjected to physical premises outside the Congress party office.

A fan page of Bigg Boss on X shared the shocking video and described the incident. The caption read, "Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party. They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself. Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the party office in New Delhi to congratulate party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Bill in Parliament."

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party.



They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself.



Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the… pic.twitter.com/GeYV6YHfnl — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

Speaking of Archana, she was one of the finalists of the Salman Khan reality show. Later, she also appeared on the stunt-based reality show of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi.