'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Shalin Bhanot Gets Mobbed By Fans At College Fest: Watch

New Delhi: Actor Shalin Bhanot was swamped by fans as a viral video has taken the internet by storm and he is seen getting mobbed by fans at a college festival in Mumbai. It was very evident that the actor received so much of love and admiration from his fans at the event.

Shalin visited a College’s inter-college festival ‘Apratimotsav’ where he was felicitated by the teachers and judged various dance performances.

Shalin was seen sporting cargo pants with a black shirt paired with classic shades at the fest as he was welcomed with Nashik Dhol playing in the background. Also, the actor was seen shaking a leg with the fest participants on ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’.

Earlier the actor was also mobbed during Ganpati Festival at Lalbaug Cha Raja Pandal. Fans were flooded for to meet and click selfies with the Bigg Boss 16 Star.

It’s no surprise as Shalin Bhanot’s craze has risen and all his fans are super excited to see their favourite star back on screen soon with something super exciting.