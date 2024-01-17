Bigg Boss 17: Pavitra Punia, Sumbul Touqueer, And Others Come In Support Of Munawar Faruqui

New Delhi: At present, there is an uproar inside the Bigg Boss house regarding the personal life of comedian Munawar Faruqui. But at the same time, many celebs outside the show are seen supporting him. There is currently a debate going on about the personal life of Munawar in the controversial TV show Bigg Boss 17, but outside the show, many former contestants are seen standing in support of the comedian.

After Prince Narula and Karan Kundrra, now Pavitra Punia has also been seen supporting Munawar. She has expressed her anger on Bigg Boss makers in her recent post. Pavitra wrote in her tweet- "Let's be decent and not spoil anyone's image. Everyone here is from one family. Even though Ayesha Khan Maiden had said some personal things. So you should not have shown it on national television. Bigg Boss should be ashamed. He also has a child. Munawwar stay strong. Have some decency and not character assassin #MunawaraFaruqui @munawar0018 everybody here belong to a family. Even if madam #AyeshaKhan said something personal, you guys should have avoided displaying it on national television.#shamebb Oh by the way he has a child. Stay strong M"

Kishwar Merchant also expressed his anger on Bigg Boss and supported Munawar. She wrote in her post, 'Being a show or being a maker, you do not have the right to do whatever you are doing with Munawar. You should not be concerned with his outside life, you should be concerned with what he is doing in the game. As a show and as the makers you don't have the right to do what you are doing to Munawar!! It's his personal life, what he does inside the house is Ur game not what he has done outside !! #BiggBoss17'

Also, former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actress Sumbul Touqueer Khan took to her Twitter to share her support for Munawar. She posted a tweet saying, "After watching some of the clips from this season, I feel sad how a person's personal life gets dragged into a show that is based on completely different viewpoints.. Games or shows should have nothing to do with a person's life outside the home... "