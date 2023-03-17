Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Expecting Her First Baby With Hubby Mufti Anas Sayiad, See Her Glowing Pics

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan and her doting husband Mufti Anas Sayiad are all set to become parents for the first time. In an interview with Iqra TV, Sana announced her pregnancy news and revealed that the expected delivery is due around the end of June. She quit showbiz more than two years back and got married to Anas.

Talking about her new journey of stepping into motherhood, Sana said, "Bohot acha. I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai. But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it."

She clarified that she is not expecting twins, "Nahi nahi... single hi hai abhi toh. I think slowly and steadly."

Sana Khan bid adie to the showbiz world in 2020 which left many of hers shocked. Sana Khan and Anas Sayiad, who hails from Gujarat got married on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. Hours after her wedding, the actress introduced her husband on Instagram and also changed her name Sayiad Sana Khan. She often shares updates about her on Instagram.

Sana Khan made her debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005. She later went on to star in movies like 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. She was one of the most-talked-about contestants in 'Bigg Boss 6'.