Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik To Get Evicted From The House THIS Week After Slapping Vishal Pandey?

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey after Payal Malik slammed him for his comment on Kritika Malik. Payal was massively trolled after she highlighted that Vishal said he has a guilt of liking 'bhabhi'. Armaan lost his calm after listening to this and later the YouTuber slapped Vishal, and this left everyone stunned in the house and how. After this slap incident, Armaan faced the wrath of Bigg Boss as he was nominated for the entire season. While netizens are slamming this decision of the makers for not evicting Armaan.

Vishal Pandey's parents call Armaan Malik a 'criminal'

Vishal Pandey's parents shared the video of them calling out the slap incident and calling him a criminal. They said," Aur Armaan ne jo mere bete ko thappad maara hai kal, uske liye Bigg Boss se ya jo makers hain unse meri haath jod ke request hai ki voh criminal ko bahaar nikaale. Bhai, hum aapko batana chahte hain ki humari family aisi nahi hai. Hum bohot seedhe saadhe log hain. Mera beta apni mehnat se pohocha hai wahan tak…"

But there have been reports that Armaan will get evicted from the house this week. Vishal's parents enter the show and ask for justice for their son. Armaan will realise his mistake and apologise to Vishal, and he will voluntarily exit the show. It will be interesting to see if Kritika will follow Armaan to exit the show.