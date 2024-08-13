Mumbai: Ranvir Shorey's past life once again grabbed all the spotlights after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. His past relationship with Bollywood's 90s actress Pooja Bhatt once again became the talk of the town. After the exit from the show, Ranvir reacted with extreme hatred when quizzed about physically abusing Pooja as was accused by the actress herself.

Now in his defence, the Tiger 3 actor spoke to Siddharth Kanan who recalled that his Pooja Bhatt's brother had assaulted him and how Mahesh Bhatt painted him as an abuser and alcoholic. Before their ugly breakup Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt were good friends and dated for few years.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Ranvir Shorey very irritatingly said," At the time we had a conflict, I felt that the respect I had for him, he used that manipulatively. When the fight happened, he told my father, ‘Ok, we will rest the matter here, whatever the fight happened between the kids.’ Next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies!"

Ranvir further claimed, "Her brother was the one, who assaulted me. He (Mahesh Bhatt) could have told these guys not to talk like that…. In that sense I felt he was manipulative towards me. These are all 25-year-old stories, I don’t want to get into them now".

Pooja Bhatt had earlier alleged physical violence against him and had claimed he would beat her after getting drunk.

Ranvir Shorey received a criticism and hate for his behaviour in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house against Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik.