'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha Critical, Remains On Ventilator Support

New Delhi: One of the most popular and celebrated folk singers Sharda Sinha is critical and has been on ventilator support since days. The 72-year-old singer from Bihar is battling multiple myeloma - a type of blood cancer since 2018. Her health deteriorated on Monday.

SHARDA SINHA HEALTH UPDATE

In a statement, the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that Sharda Sinha remains 'hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring'. "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team," the statement from the hospital read.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha told ANI, that Prime Minister Modi had personally reached out to assure him that all necessary support would be provided for her treatment.

WHO IS SHARDA SINHA?

Sharda Sinha, a veteran of the classical and folk singer from Bihar has sung many regional songs Chhath Geet, and 'Vivah Geet'. She has contributed immensely to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her work was recognized with the Padma Bhushan in 2018, and she has also been honoured with a National Film Award for her contributions to regional cinema.

Known as the 'Bihar Kokila', Sharda Sinha has also sung 'Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Maine Pyar Kia (1989), 'Taar Bijli' from Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 and 'Kaun Si Nagaria' from 'Chaarfutiya Chhokare'.

(With ANI inputs)

We wish her a speedy recovery!