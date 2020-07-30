Bihar Police asks Mumbai Police to share Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account and transaction details

New Delhi: It's Mumbai Police vs Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Both the teams are investigating the case parallelly and everyday, new developments are hitting the headlines. As per the latest information, the Bihar Police has requested the Mumbai Police to share information regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts and transactions. However, it has been learnt that the Mumbai Police wants Bihar Police to submit an official request if they want to seek details of Sushant's bank accounts.

However, two officials from the Bihar Police team earlier today visited Sushant's bank in Mumbai's Bandra to seek details about it.

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, also wants to interrogate Sushant's father KK Singh, sisters Priyanka and Mitu and brother-in-law OP Singh. Mitu has already recorded her statement with the Bihar Police.

After Sushant's father KK Singh registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, a four-member Bihar police team was constituted to carry out the investigation in Mumbai. He has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, exploiting Sushant mentally and financially, besides other offences.