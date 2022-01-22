हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face when clicked with Ibrahim Ali Khan on a dinner date, video goes viral - Watch

Star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have never been spotted together in the past before this. Fans ask are they dating? 

Shweta Tiwari&#039;s daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face when clicked with Ibrahim Ali Khan on a dinner date, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Last night, paps managed to capture Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak together while exiting a plush hangout place in Bandra, Mumbai. The pictures and videos of the two went viral on the internet.

Looks like Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were on a dinner date and got clicked together while coming out of the cafe. Popular pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on his Instagram and many fans commented too: 

While Ibrahim smiled all through, Palak hid her face as they both sat in the same car and left the venue. Many fans commented on why was she hiding her face as they can be normal friends hanging out together?

Ibrahim and Palak have never been spotted together in the past. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Palak is already a social media sensation and is amassing a huge fan following on Instagram with each passing day. Her maiden music video Bijlee Bijlee with Harrdy Sandhu has been a chartbuster. 

She will be seen in the horror thriller ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ along with Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

 

