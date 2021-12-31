Bikini-clad Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya fame shares sizzling pics from her honeymoon in Maldives!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shraddha Arya, who is best known for playing Preeto in Kundali Bhagya is currently in the Maldives, enjoying her honeymoon. The stunner dropped some sensational photos on Instagram, looking dayum hot in a two-piece.

Shraddha Arya donned a white bikini and posed poolside. Take a look here:

The actress got hitched to Naval Officer Rahul Nagpal in a private ceremony in New Delhi on November 16, 2021. The event was attended by family, close friends and the actress's TV gang.

On her wedding day, Shraddha chose to wear a red lehenga by Ejaaz Couture and hubby Rahul donned a white sherwani by Sidharth K Kakkar. At their wedding reception, the duo looked ravishing in dazzling outfits. Shraddha's stunning grey saree was a gift by ace fashion designer Reynu Taandon.

In 2004, she took part in the talent reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj as a contestant.

Shraddha was first seen in the TV show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'. She also featured in films such as 'Paathshaala' and 'Nishabd'.

In 2019, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 as a contestant along with Alam Makkar.

She has worked in several regional movies such as Kalvanin Kadhali, Godava, Kothi Muka, Romeo, Vandae Maatharam, Double Decker, Maduve Mane, Banjara to name a few.